Australia will be taking on Ireland in their next Super 12 Group 1 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Both Australia and Ireland had their previous games abandoned against England and Afghanistan respectively due to rain. Apart from that, Ireland have played two games and lost one of them. Australia also a had similar journey so far, and will be looking to bounce back in the tournament with today's clash. Currently, Ireland are on the third place in the points table while Australia are at fourth, with equal number of points.

When will the Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 31.

Where will the Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match be played?

The Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match will be played at Gabba in Brisbane

What time will the Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match start?

The Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match?

The Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match?

Promoted

The Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)