Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh has really grown in confidence as a pacer over the last few months. Rewarded for his consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings, Arshdeep has become a starter for India in the shortest format. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep is being seen as the go-to bowler by the Indian team in the death overs. Still a few days away from the start of the T20 World Cup 2022, Arshdeep and the rest of the members of the Indian team are in Australia, trying to get an understanding of conditions Down Under with practice games.

On Thursday, India took on Western Australia in their second practice game since their arrival Down Under. Arshdeep, who is a part of India's team for the match, saw a security personnel rush to him with a bat in his hand. The bat is said to have come from a fan who wanted the left-arm pacer's autograph on the bat.

Arshdeep obliged and signed the bat that was brought to him by a member of the security staff. Still early days for Arshdeep in his cricketing career but the pacer has already won over many fans.

Promoted

Here's the video:

Arshdeep Singh signing the bat of a cricket fan, nice gesture from the star of bowling, he is truly a favorite of Indian fans. pic.twitter.com/UoUwNvuhqu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2022

As far as Ashdeep's performance goes, the left-armer bowled a total of 3 overs in the match against Western Australia, conceding 25 runs while picking up one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshal Patel, with 3 and 2 wickets respectively, were the pick of the bowlers for India as Rohit Sharma's men restricted the opponents to a total of 168 runs in 20 overs.