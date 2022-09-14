Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh is on a roll, since he made his international debut against England in T20Is this year. The Punjab-born pacer has been unstoppable since then, reaching new heights with every game. He is currently one of the most economical bowlers of India, who is known for stopping the run-flow in death overs. But, Arshdeep also had to face a lot of criticism when he dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali, during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan. The selectors, however, showed faith in him and he got named in India's T20 World Cup squad. Elated with his inclusion, Arshdeep's parents called it a dream come true.

“From contributing in India's win to seeing India lose against Pakistan, Arshdeep has seen a lot in his short India career so far. Such things have taught him a lot, including the importance of always staying positive. To see his name included in the India's World T20 team is a special moment for Arshdeep as well the whole family, apart from the cricket fans," Arshdeep's mother, Baljeet Kaur told The Indian Express.

"I was doing my evening prayers when Arshdeep's name was announced. I also prayed for Arshdeep's good performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup to help India win the trophy,” she added.

Talking about Asia Cup and the dropped catch, Arshdeep's father Darshan Singh stated that these things will be motivating him to always give his best.

“For every player, playing the World Cup is a dream and we are happy that Arshdeep's dream has come true. He has always aimed to give his best and help India win and he will be aiming to help India win the trophy once again. Moments like today make one reflect on their past struggles," said Darshan Singh.

"Arshdeep has struggled a lot — like cycling to the academy in Chandigarh from our Kharar home or spending hours at the academy be it summers or winters. Wins and losses are part of the game and whatever happened earlier this month will only motivate him to do his best always,” he added.

Arshdeep took two wickets in the opening game against Pakistan and later scalped three more wickets in the next four games in the Asia Cup. So far, he has played 11 matches for India and scalped 14 wickets.