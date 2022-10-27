South Africa scripted a memorable win over Bangladesh in their Super 12 Group 2 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, at Sydney Cricket Ground. With Rilee Roussow hitting a blistering century in just 56 balls, South Africa reached a total of 205/5 in 20.0 overs. Later, Bangladesh were bundled out for 101 as the Proteas claimed a win by 104 runs. Bangladesh could not even come close to the target as Anrich Nortje's fiery spell of 4/10 took South Africa across the line in just 16.3 overs. With four wickets in hand, Nortje achieved a big feat as he bagged the best T20 World Cup figures for a South African.

Nortje has surpassed Wayne Parnell, who had registered a figure of 4/13 against West Indies in 2009. It was followed by Jaques Kallis with 4/15 against Zimbabwe in 2012 and Morne Morkel with 4/17 against New Zealand in 2007.

Taking to Twitter, Nortje's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals congratulated the Proteas pacer and wrote, "Best-ever bowling figures by a in a #T20WorldCup Anrich Nortje Lighting up our #CapitalsUniverse."

Rossouw showcased his batting prowess, blasting the first century of the ongoing showpiece with a 56-ball 109, while Quinton de Kock struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205 for 5. Nortje then returned with his best T20 figures as the bowlers rallied to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan scalped two wickets while Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Afif Hossain scalped one wicket each. While chasing 206, Litton Das top-scored with 34 runs as no other batter could cross the 30-run mark.

With PTI Inputs.