The T20 World Cup will get underway on Sunday with Sri Lanka squaring off against Namibia in the qualifiers. Ahead of the tournament opener, all captains of 16 participating teams were captured in the frame as they attended the 'Captain's Day' where they spoke to the media about the marquee event and the preparation of their respective teams. The official handle of ICC shared the picture of all captains in one frame.

"All the 16 captains in one frame," tweeted ICC.

The Super 12 stage will begin on October 22 with Australia taking on New Zealand. On October 23, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier confirmed that the team that earns glory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on 13 November in Melbourne, will take home a cheque of USD 1.6 million.

The total prize pot of USD 5.6 million will see the runners-up assured of USD 800,000 and the losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 each at the end of the 45-match tournament being played across seven venues in Australia from 16 October.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with USD 40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to USD 480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get USD 40,000 each.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

