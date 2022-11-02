Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is currently enjoying his time in Australia during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Shastri, who is currently part of the broadcasting team for the ongoing tournament, had to step down as head coach after his contract had ended, following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup last year. Under Shastri's mentorship, India won two away Test series in Australia (2018/19 and 2020/21), also reaching the World Test Championship final last year.

With India set to take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Shastri took to Twitter and shared some pictures of himself from the venue, reminiscing about the good and bad times in Adelaide.

"The ground where all the fireworks started in Australia. First in 2019 and then off course after the spectacular 36 all out," Shastri captioned the pictures.

The ground where all the fireworks started in Australia. First in 2019 and then off course after the spectacular 36 all out @TheAdelaideOval #ZIMvNED #INDvBAN @cricketworldcup @ICC pic.twitter.com/36pAkJoG2B — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 2, 2022

During the 2018/19 tour of Australia, India won the four-match series 2-1 after winning games in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Two years later, India lost the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, before making a comeback to win in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Shastri had to relinquish his role as head coach after his contract ended last year, following India's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE.

Since then, he has return to the field of broadcasting as he continues to mesmerise fans with commentary and analysis.

India take on Bangladesh in Adelaide, hoping to get back to winning ways.

After winning the first two games (against Pakistan and Nethertlands), India had lost to South Africa in their previous match.