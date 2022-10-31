Former India batter Wasim Jaffer never misses any opportunity to impress the netizens with his witty and funny posts on social media. It was not India's day in T20 World Cup on Sunday as they lost to South Africa by 5 wickets, but Jaffer still found a way to bring happiness on the faces of the Indian fans. He wrote a funny post on Twitter regarding Pakistan's chances to enter the semi-final of the ongoing mega event in Australia.

After losing to India and Zimbabwe in their first two games, Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 6 wickets. They wanted India to beat South Africa in order to have better chances of entering the semi-finals.

While many Pakistani fans wished for India's victory over South Africa, Jaffer pointed out that the Rohit Sharma-led side should not be held responsible if Pakistan misses out on a semi-final spot. He added that it would rather be Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe that would be the reason if the side fails to end at any of the top two positions in Group 2 points table.

"Contrary to popular belief, if Pakistan is knocked out, it won't be because India lost to SA. It'll be because Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe :) #INDvSA #T20WorldCup," wrote Jaffer on Twitter.

Contrary to popular belief, if Pakistan is knocked out, it won't be because India lost to SA. It'll be because Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe :) #INDvSA #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 30, 2022

Talking about the match, India lost to South Africa in the low-scoring thriller in Perth. David Miller hit an unbeaten 59 off 46 balls and Aiden Markram scored 52 as South Africa successfully chased down a 134-run target vs India.

Promoted

The Proteas were reduced to 24 for 3 at one stage in the chase but a 76-run stand between Aiden Markram and David Miller helped them bounce back. Markram fell soon after his fifty but David Miller stayed there till the end to finish the game.

It was Suryakumar Yadav's 68 off 40 balls that had helped India post 133 for 9 vs South Africa after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. Lungi Ngidi had returned figures of 4 for 29.