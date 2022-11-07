Right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in blistering form in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he has already registered three half-centuries in the Super 12 stage. In the match against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 61 runs off just 25 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes to take India's total past the 180-run mark. This total was enough as India sealed a comfortable 71-run win, and they will now face England in the semi-finals on Thursday at Adelaide.

Suryakumar is now being referred to as 'Mr 360', a tag which has been used for a very long time for former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. While speaking to Star Sports in Hindi after the match against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar responded to his comparisons with AB de Villiers.

"There is only one 360-degree player in the world, and I will try to play like him," said Suryakumar.

Now, former Proteas captain de Villiers has reacted to the comment made by Suryakumar.

"You're very quickly getting there dude, and even more! Well played today," de Villiers tweeted.

The fifty against Zimbabwe was Suryakumar's third half-century of the tournament and he played some mind-blowing strokes in the match yet again.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri asked Suryakumar about the ramp shot that fetched the Indian batter a six over deep fine leg. Surya explained how he has prepared himself to play the stroke.

"I mean you got to understand what the bowler is going to bowl at that time. That is a little predetermined at that moment. I have practiced the stroke a lot, when I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket. So, you got to be thinking what the bowler is thinking at that time.

"If the field is in I just back myself to go, there," Suryakumar said.