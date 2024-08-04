Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is well known for his impromptu dance moves on the cricket field and in the past few years, a number of videos of him has gone viral on social media. Kohli was once again seen having a little jig on the field after he took a catch during the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. During the 27th over, Sadeera Samarawickrama went for a big shot against Axar Patel but the ball hit his top edge and went high up in the air. Kohli was positioned perfectly at cover and he completed an easy catch to hand India the breakthrough. Following the catch, Kohli broke into a Bihu dance - a dance form from the state of Assam - to celebrate the occasion. The Bihu dance celebration is something that Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag has done on several occasions in the past.

A formidable bowling performance from India saw Sri Lanka ending up at 240 for 9.

Avishka Fernando (40 off 62 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (40 off 44 balls) were the top scorers for them, while Washington Sundar (3/30) nailed it for the tourists.

Can never get enough of Kohli's celebrations



The Axar-Virat duo fetches India another wicket!



Watch #SLvIND 2nd ODI LIVE NOW on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/YF6eW6E7Di — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 4, 2024

Electing to bat, the hosts began on a slow note, managing 42 runs in the opening powerplay for the loss of a wicket.

It was only by the 25th over that the Lankans brought up their 100, having lost three wickets.

The slow nature of the pitch, coupled with some stern Indian bowling, allowed the Lions to manage only 119 for five by the 40th over.

Dunith Wellalage (39 off 35 balls) and Mendis attempted to accelerate in the final 10 overs as Lanka added some more runs to the total.

(With PTI inputs)