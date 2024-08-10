The Indian cricket team slumped to a shocking series loss on Sri Lankan soil for the first time in 27 years after the Rohit Sharma-led side were defeated comprehensively in third ODI encounter on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 249, India were completely outplayed as they were bundled out for 138. It was a stunning result for new head coach Gautam Gambhir who did not win a single ODI in his first assignment in the format. Former Pakistan cricket team star Tanvir Ahmed took to social media to take a dig at Rohit and co following the shocking loss. "India team ka ODI series harney ka gift Gautham ghambir (A gift for Gautam Gambhir from the India team that they lost the ODI series)," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He also posted a picture of Sri Lanka interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and skipper Charith Asalanka after the series victory on social media along with the caption - "Next time india walon ko bolain gay achi team ley kar Ana (Next time we will ask India to bring a better team".

After India's ODI series ended in a 2-0 defeat to Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma stated he never had intentions to throw his wicket away in the Power-play overs, saying his plan was to score as many runs as possible.

Rohit was India's best batter in the series, smashing 157 runs, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 141.44 across three matches, as he continued to play an attacking brand of Power-play batting. But it didn't yield in India winning the series, as the rest of the batters crumbled to the Sri Lankan spinners.

"I knew that the runs that will be scored during the Power-play will be critical. I knew that the wickets would get a little slow after that, the ball would turn a bit and even the field is spread out. When there are only two fielders outside the ring, we had to take our chances.”

“I took those chances whenever I felt that I could put the bowler under pressure. All the runs that you score over and above that, benefit the team to play the remaining 40 overs. My personal effort was to ensure that I scored as many runs as I could.”

“It was not as if I wanted to throw my wicket away after the Power-play. I wanted to continue the momentum and intent, but I unfortunately got dismissed while trying to play a few shots. My batting plan is pretty simple and straightforward," Rohit told reporters at the end of the tour.

(With IANS inputs)