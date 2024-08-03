The jersey worn by the Indian cricket team during the first ODI encounter against Sri Lanka raised a lot of eyebrows on Friday. Following the toss, cricket fans noticed that India's jersey had three stars - an observation that prompted major discussions on social media. Previously, India used to have three stars on their jersey in order to signify the title wins in the 1983 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. However, with the team winning the T20 World Cup 2024, there should have been four stars to signify all the World Cup wins. Some users speculated that it can also include Champions Trophy wins, but India have won that title twice and as a result, there should have been four stars.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka took two successive wickets to force a tie in the opening one-day international after India's total ended level with the hosts on Friday.

Asalanka, an off-spinner, bowled the 48th over with India, chasing 231 for victory and needing five from 18 balls at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Asalanka trapped a fighting Shivam Dube LBW for 25 as the ninth wicket and then dismissed Arshdeep Singh to bowl out India for 230 in response to the hosts' 230-8.

With no Super Over on offer, the match ended in a tie -- the second such result between the two teams in 50-over format -- and the teams go into the second of the three matches 0-0.

"We felt 230 was enough, should have done better to restrict them further," said Asalanka. "I thought the wicket turned more in the afternoon. Once the light was on it was easier to bat.."

Dunith Wellalage stood out with his unbeaten 67 in Sri Lanka's innings and then took two wickets including skipper Rohit Sharma for 58 with his left-arm spin.

Wanindu Hasaranga, a leg-spinner, and Asalanka took three wickets each to rattle the Indian batting with regular strikes.

KL Rahul, who made 31, and Axar Patel, who scored 33, attempted to put the chase on track in their sixth-wicket partnership of 57 but after they departed India slipped.

Dube, a left-hand batsman, attempted to hit back with his two sixes in his 24-ball knock but failed to take the team over the line.

