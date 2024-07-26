Ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has joined the team in Pallekele on Thursday. In a viral social media picture, the former Netherlands batter was seen wearing Team India's training gear. Ten Doeschate is one of the two assistant coaches, the other being Abhishek Nayar, in new India head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff. For the record, it's the first time the Indian cricket setup is seeing two assistant coaches. Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach ended last month, while the contracts of batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling Paras Mhambrey were not extended either.

Only fielding coach T Dilip was retained from the previous regime. Meanwhile, there are no mentions of a batting or bowling coach in Gambhir's support staff, with the former KKR mentor opting for two assistant coaches instead.

On Thursday, Team India took part in a training session, with ten Doeschate being a part of it.

India's New Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Has Joined the Squad ahead of the Sri Lanka Series #INDvsSL #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/jTjcvnBLvx — (@Faizanali_152) July 26, 2024

Earlier this week, Gambhir confirmed the names of two assistant coaches that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved.

Though the complete list of coaches will be confirmed only after the Sri Lanka tour, Gambhir is happy to see the board agreeing to most of his demands as the head coach of the Indian team. During the media briefing, Gambhir revealed that his former Kolkata Knight Riders mates, Ryan Ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar have joined him as assistant coaches.

"This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals. Hope Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint.

"Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to work with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys. I am really looking forward to working with them. My experience and learning have been been very simple," Gambhir said.

Ever since Gambhir's appointment was made official, Morne Morkel has emerged as a potential candidate to take over as bowling coach.