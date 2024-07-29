After being benched for the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Sanju Samson marked his return to the Indian team in the second match of the series on Sunday. Samson, however, was dismissed for a golden duck, after being sent to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Rajasthan Royals captain, who usually bats at the No. 3 or No. 4 spot in the Indian Premier League, was surprisingly made to open after Shubman Gill had to miss out due to a neck spasm. Though it's only been two games since head coach Gambhir took over, his ideas about the team composition have been made quite clear, especially considering the role Riyan Parag has been given.

Parag has been a central figure in the Indian team in both the matches, taking the middle-order spot as a batter that many thought would be Samson's. The fact that Parag can bowl a few overs gives him the advantage since Rishabh Pant is Team India's No. 1 option for the wicket-keeper's role.

Irfan Pathan's post on social media suggested the same, as he expects Parag to get a long rope in the middle-order, especially in T20I cricket.

"You will see Riyan Parag getting many chances due to his bowling ability. As a top-order batsman, not many in the country have the ability to roll their arm over. This is where Riyan Parag will get an extra advantage, and rightly so," Pathan posted on X.

You will see Riyan Parag getting many chances due to his bowling ability. As a top-order batsman, not many in the country have the ability to roll their arm over. This is where Riyan Parag will get an extra advantage, and rightly so. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 28, 2024

Samson's case has been a curious one in the Indian team, with the wicket-keeper batter being shuffled across different roles and positions since he made his debut. Despite his undeniable talent, Samson hasn't been able to cement his spot in the team as he continues to be tried and tested in different roles.

From the first two matches, it's quite clear that Gambhir has Parag in his long-term plans,