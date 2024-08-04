India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd ODI: After a thrilling battle in the first game, India and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Colombo. In the first match, Rohit Sharma and co opted for KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper, resulting which, Rishabh Pant was benched. India are likely to go ahead with the same Playing XI in the second game as they will now aim to register a win and gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Talking about the first ODI, composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage (67*) and Pathum Nissanka (56) helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 after opting to bat. Chasing 231, skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game as India got bundled out for 230 and the match ended on a tie.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, August 4.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match start?

Advertisement

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)