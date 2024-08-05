As Team India's batting collapsed to 208 all out in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, the side picked up an unwanted accolade. The loss meant that this will be the first time in 27 years that India will not win a bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka, in which at least one match has been completed. India have won 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series since 1997, but that streak will come to an end here, as India can manage a 1-1 series draw at best.

It isn't the ideal note for Gautam Gambhir to start off his tenure as India's new head coach. After winning the T20I series 3-0, India's batting has failed to fire in the first two ODIs.

It is important to note the caveat in India's win streak, as the two nations had drawn a series in 2006 as all of the three ODIs were washed out and could not be completed.

India vs Sri Lanka second ODI: As it happened

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were able to recover to a total of 240 thanks to a 72-run partnership between no. 8 Dunith Wellalage and no. 9 Kamindu Mendis. In response, India registered a 97-run opening partnership, with Rohit Sharma scoring 64 in 44 balls.

However, India suffered a dramatic batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in the next 50 runs, to be reeling at 147/6.

Shivam Dube and KL Rahul got out on ducks, while Virat Kohli scored only 14 runs in 19 balls.

Axar Patel - who had come in to bat at no. 5 - looked to start the rescue act, putting up a run-a-ball 44. But when he got out with India at 185/7, it was always going to be an uphill task.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Jeffrey Vanderspray rattled the Indian batting lineup, picking up six wickets, whilst captain Charith Asalanka contributed with three.