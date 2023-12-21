Sanju Samson slammed his maiden ODI century to impress both fans and experts in the series-deciding third one-day international against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. It was a sensational knock from Samson as he slammed 108 off 114 deliveries with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. He looked completely in control against the South Africa bowlers and his partnership with Tilak Varma was instrumental in steadying India's innings. Following his century, Samson flexed his muscles to celebrate the memorable feat and his celebration has quickly gone viral on social media.

South Africa won the toss and sent India in to bat.

"We did nicely the other day, bowling first. Hopefully we can replicate it," said South African captain Aiden Markram.

South Africa levelled the series with an eight-wicket win in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Indian captain KL Rahul said he did not believe batting first or second would be a big factor.

"It looks a really good wicket -– not something we got in the last two games," he said.

Hundred banane ka tarika thoda kezual haipic.twitter.com/cVasayAwQn — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 21, 2023

Is the Cricketing World Ready to witness the greatest Comeback of All Time ??

Sanju Samson has arrived with in SA

.

.#INDvsSA #SanjuSamson #RinkuSingh #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/aAZoBh4MrH — Cypher (@cypher_twitty) December 21, 2023

The first ones are always 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋!



Congratulations to Sanju Samson on achieving his Maiden International Century!#SanjuSamson #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/avp87pIkX6 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 21, 2023

The first two matches were relatively low-scoring affairs but conditions appeared ideal for batting on a hot day in the Cape winelands.

South Africa were unchanged but India brought in new cap Rajat Patidar in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has a finger injury.

Washington Sundar replaced fellow spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa:Aiden Markram (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.

India:KL Rahul (capt, wkt), Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

(With AFP inputs)