South Africa have an enviable record at home and the SuperSport Park in Centurion is sort of a fortress for them. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but their bid to end that jinx has started well. On Day 1 of the first Test of the three-match series, India won the toss and opted to bat with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal managing to keep the Proteas bowlers at bay and blunting the new ball with some fine batting. Their performance on Day 1 saw them achieve a feat that had been accomplished only once before in South Africa in the entirety of Test cricket.

When Rahul and Mayank notched a 50-run opening stand in Centurion they became only the second opening pair ever to do so when South Africa have bowled first in the first match of a home series.

The only time it had happened before was in 2007 when Chris Gayle and Darren Ganga strung together a 98-run partnership for the opening wicket.

On Sunday, India won the toss and elected to bat in Centurion. Rahul and Mayank were just brilliant with the bat, leaving most of the deliveries outside the off-stump. South African bowlers initially struggled to get their radar right but found the correct line and length as the game progressed.

A chance did come knocking on South Africa's door, but a diving Quinton de Kock failed to hold on to the catch after Mayank Agarwal had edged a Marco Jansen delivery while batting on 36.

That was the only real chance that came South Africa's way in the first session as India reached 83 for no loss at Lunch on Day 1.