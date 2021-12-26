Having given India a strong start on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match against South Africa, opener Mayank Agarwal also had lady luck on his side as he was dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock on the fourth delivery of the 18th over. The opener got an outside edge to a delivery from Marco Jansen but De Kock, who dived full-length to his right, failed to hold on to it. Mayank was batting on 36 at the time.

Here is the video of De Kock dropping Mayank in Centurion:

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa.

For the first Test match, Kohli and Rahul Dravid have gone ahead with five bowlers (Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami).

The batting line-up consists of Mayank, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

In what could be a deciding factor in the outcome of the match, the visiting team management received polarising reactions from fans after picking Rahane ahead of Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer.

The visitors will be aiming to post a strong first innings total and build some momentum on Day 1. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and will be hoping to break that jinx this time.