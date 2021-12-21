Former India batter Wasim Jaffer is one of the most active cricketers on social media. His witty takes on cricketing affairs have often left fans in splits. It was therefore not a surprise when he gave a hilarious reply to a fan who had asked about his experience of coaching West Indies great Chris Gayle in the IPL. Jaffer is the batting coach of Punjab Kings since 2019. In a recent chat with cricket digital collectibles platform Rario, Jaffer said he can "only teach" Gayle about "upping" his social media game.

“There isn't much about T20 batting that I can teach him, he is a legendary player. I can only teach him about upping his social media game, but for that, I will have to show him Indian movies so that he can also create some funny memes,” he said while replying to the fan's query.

Jaffer, who is current head coach Odisha, opened up about his online activities. “I have always been a serious player on the field, and I am an introvert by nature as well,” said the former batsman. “But social media has given me a chance to explore my fun side and hopefully make people laugh in the process.”

Speaking about the appeal of collectibles among cricket fans, Wasim Jaffer said, “I have always loved collecting cricket memorabilia. Earlier it used to be autographs of my childhood heroes like Sachin Tendulkar, and later I liked collecting stumps from memorable matches. If I, as a cricketer, get such joy in collecting such mementoes, I can only imagine how thrilling it is for fans. So, I am sure cricket NFTs will soon become a household word.”

