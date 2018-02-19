India vs South Africa: David Warner's Message For Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar After 1st T20I Win

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a vital role in India's win against South Africa in the opening Twenty20 International at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Happy with his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates' spectacular performances, their IPL captain David Warner took to Twitter and sent a congratulatory message. "Well done @BhuviOfficial @SDhawan25 great work boys," Warner's post read.

Dhawan smashed his fourth Twenty20 half-century, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20I to emerge as the main architects of the victory.

Dhawan smashed a 39-ball 72 studded with 10 fours and two sixes to power India to a challenging 203 for 5 after South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar then returned with figures of 4-0-24-5 to restrict South Africa to 175 for nine.

Bhuvneshwar became the first Indian bowler to take five wickets in all three formats. The Indian pacer has claimed five wickets four times in Tests and once each in ODIs and T20Is.

He is also the second Indian bowler to take five-for in T20Is after Yuzuvendra Chahal's 6/25 against England in February 2017.