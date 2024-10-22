A funny video of fast bowler Navdeep Saini from the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu is going viral on social media. The player faked an injury to help Delhi steal a draw in the game. While the act performed by Navdeep is a very common tactic used by cricketers to waste time, it turned out to be a funny one for the way the player did it. Navdeep, who scored unbeaten 15 runs off 64 balls in the final innings of the match, faced a bouncer that hit his helmet. Soon after receiving the blow, Navdeep gave a thumbs up to the bowler's end, indicating that he was okay.

What grabbed attention was the drama that unfolded after that. Navdeep suddenly called for the physiotherapist and indicated that he had some issue on his head. What was funnier was that he completely laid down on the ground just seconds after that.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Gambhir played a crucial role in shaping the career of Saini. From giving him confidence to bowl with a red ball to fighting for his place in the Delhi team, Gambhir has done a lot for the right-arm pacer which he himself has admitted in the past.

Navdeep, who hails from the Indian state of Haryana, faced a lot of resistance from a section of Delhi and District Cricket Association officials back in 2013. They were not in favour of selecting him in the Delhi team as they considered him an outsider. It was Gambhir who revolted for the pacer and eventually got him included in the team.

Talking about the game, opener Sanat Sangwan hit a patient 83 as Delhi managed to deny Tamil Nadu an outright win and earn a point from their Ranji Trophy Group D match in New Delhi on Monday. Resuming their first innings at 264 for 8, Delhi lost their remaining two wickets for the addition of just two runs with centurion Yash Dhull (105 not out) remaining stranded at the other end.

Following on, Delhi lost Dhull early but Sangwan produced a gritty performance with the bat, scoring his runs off 231 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

He received good support from skipper Himmat Singh (36) and Jonty Sidhu (23) before Delhi survived some anxious moments to finish the final day at 193 for 8 in 83 overs.

India International Washington Sundar (3/45), Sonu Yadav (2/37) and Ajith Ram (2/52) were the wicket-takers for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu got three points from the match.

(With PTI Inputs)