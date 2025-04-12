Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 LIVE Streaming: Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators come up against each other in the second game of Pakistan Super League 2025 on Saturday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch from PSL for one year as a consequence for pulling out of this year's tournament after being selected at the draft. Bosch, who was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL draft, was subsequently signed as an injury replacement by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the current IPL.

As the PSL coincided with the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, Bosch opted out of the PSL, leading the PCB to issue him a legal notice for an alleged contract violation.

Bosch expressed deep regret for withdrawing from the PSL, he apologized to Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi fans, and the cricket community. He took full responsibility for his actions and accepted the consequences, including the fine and ban.

He acknowledged the lesson he learned and hoped to return to the PSL with renewed dedication and regain the fans' trust.

PSL was usually held between February and March, but it was moved to the window of April and May due to Pakistan's jam-packed international schedule. The change led to Pakistan's top T20 tournament clashing with the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich IPL.

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match take place?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, April 12.

Where will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match be held?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match start?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss took place at 3:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 opening match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2025 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

