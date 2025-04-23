With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) running parallel to the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans have had a lot of cricket content to catch-up on. Even former cricketers and pundits have been quite busy, keeping track of the proceedings in both the leagues. Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja is one such pundit who seems to be following both leagues with keen interest. A side-effect of such cricketing content was seen when Ramiz accidentally gave a plyer in the PSL, an award for 'catch of the IPL'.

The former Pakistan captain invited Joshua Little to collect his 'Catch of the Match' award after the game between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday. This is when Ramiz ended up calling it the 'Catch of the IPL' instead of PSL.

The stakeholders present at the presentation ceremony were also stumped to hear what Ramiz had said. A section of Pakistan fans have even sought an apology from Ramiz for his faux pas.

As for the match, Multan Sultans won the contest after successfully defending the total of 228 runs against Lahore Qalandars. Multan's Yasir Khan was named the Player of the Match for his knock of 87 runs off just 44 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed, with a quick-fire 40 off 18 balls was the second-highest scorer for the Sultans.

For Lahore, Sikandar Raza's 50 off 27 balls was the finest fighting effort. But, the team could only reach 195/9 in 20 overs, hence losing the contest by 33 runs.

"Have been working hard for this day, our team needed this kind of innings. Happy to contribute. There's a lot of hard work and practice behind this. That's why I didn't face any issue. This is how I play my shots, I know my power, I can hit it straight and over midwicket. Wanted to back my strengths. Had been waiting for my opportunity," Yasir said after the match.