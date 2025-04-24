Days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the live of 26 civilians, live streaming platform Fancode has removed all contents of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from its website. The broadcaster was the one of the platforms officially streaming PSL matches in India. It telecast the first 13 matches of Pakistan Super League, where all top members of the Pakistan cricket team as playing. Several reports claimed that the decision was taken on Friday. On Friday morning, all PSL content on the platform was leading to an 'Error' page and then no content of the PSL was available on the platform.

Earlier, Fancode was criticised by some social media users for broadcasting the PSL.

Ramping up its response after the five measures announced on Wednesday, India has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals - including medical visas - and suspended visa services for Pakistanis following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked with effect from Sunday, April 27. All medical visas issued to citizens of that country will also be valid only till Tuesday, April 29, it said, adding that all Pakistanis currently in India must leave before their visas expire based on these revised timelines.

Most Pakistanis who have been issued Indian visas will, thus, have 72 hours to leave the country.

Visa services to Pakistani nationals will also be suspended, which means residents of the country will not get documents to travel to India.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The new measures came a day after India announced a series of steps arrived at during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security - the country's highest decision-making body on security matters - chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi