Wasim Akram is one of the few Pakistan players who have been part of the coaching set-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also been a commentator in the league. So, when Akram took a veiled dig at the T20 league, the internet was stunned. Speaking at an event promoting the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Akram said the short duration of the PSL made it lucrative for foreign players. He added that leagues running for "two-and-a-half to three months" are boring. He even went on to mention the IPL in a different context and said the PSL was No. 1 in terms of talent on show.

The IPL, which consists of 10 teams, generally runs for a little over two months. The IPL 2024 lasted 65 days, while the IPL 2025 was scheduled to be held for almost the same duration. However, due to the Pahalgam terror attack, it ended on June 3 after starting on March 22.

"The best thing about the league is that it is played for only about 34-35 days, maybe a little more next year. It's not like three months, like the other league. Bacchey bade ho jate hain, woh league khatam hi nahi hoti. Foreign players, when they come to Pakistan, prefer to be here for 35-40 days. More than that - two-and-a-half to three months - is a bit too long for everyone. Even I get bored," Wasim Akram said at the event promoting the PSL.

"Prime example is the BBL. They started off with two-and-a-half months. They realised after four or five years it wasn't working. Now their duration is about 40 days. That's it. That's the beauty of the PSL. Of course, the talent. Everybody overseas, when I talk to them, they talk about bowling in the IPL and other leagues. They say the PSL, as far as talent is concerned, is definitely No. 1 because we have quality, not quantity."

Akram's comments were not taken well by the internet.

At the same event, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi said: "My vision is to make the PSL the number one league in the world."