Things continue to get bitter between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Ali Khan Tareen, the owner of the Multan Sultans franchise. The tension between the two parties came to light when Tareen criticised the tournament publicly and then received a legal notice from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which governs and manages the league. The Board accused Tareen of breaching his franchise agreement. In response, the Multan Sultans owner issued a sarcastic apology, mocking the PCB again. He even tore apart the legal notice sent to him.

In a fresh turn of events, the Board, as well as the PSL, has allegedly not responded to Tareen's emails regarding the valuation of the Multan Sultans franchise and its renewal letter. He has now threatened the organisers with legal action.

Tareen took to X on Wednesday and wrote: "Since the PCB will not communicate with us, here is an update we can share ourselves.

"Over the past month we have sent multiple emails to the PSL management, asking for our valuation and renewal letter (which every other team has already received). But there has been no response. No response to our legal letter, no response to our emails, no response to my letter to the Chairman. Even other franchise reps have asked why Multan is not being included in the valuation and renewal process. No response. For those asking why this is not being handled behind closed doors, it is simply because the PSL Management refuse to engage with us.

"If this ghosting continues we will have no choice but to take legal action. Which is the absolute last thing we want to do. This entire situation is so unnecessary and could have easily been solved over tea and biscuits. But fragile egos make simple things difficult. Let's hope better sense prevails, but it is not looking likely."

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to add two new franchises to PSL. The Board has given six city options to parties interested in bidding for the rights to own the two new teams in the tournament for the next 10 years. The two new teams can choose from Hyderabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and Rawalpindi.