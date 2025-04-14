Karachi Kings started their Pakistan Super League 2025 campaign with a win over Multan Sultans at National Stadium on Saturday. Mohammad Rizwan scored a century as Multan Sultans scored 234 for 3 in their stipulated 20 overs after getting an invitation to bat first. In the chase, Karachi Kings reached home with four wickets in hand and as many balls to spare. England batter James Vince scored a ton to help the Kings register the victory in their first game of the season.

James was named the Player of the Match for his performance. His fiery knock included 14 fours and 4 sixes. He also bagged 'Most Reliable Player of the Match' award in Karachi Kings' dressing room. The award was a hair dryer. As the franchise shared the video on social media, many mocked the choice of award.

"Next time give roti (chapati) maker," wrote a user. "Next game give lunch box," wrote another user. "Hair dryer is rare and expensive in Pakistan!" was also among comments.

Criticising the choice of the award, a user asked, "Absolute joke. Are you guys promoting PSL or insulting Pakistan?"

Talking about the game, Player of the Match James credited also his teammates for the victory. "Quite a tough chase, but when we batted we realised how nice a surface this was. Luckily, whenever we needed a boundary we found it. The way Khushdil batted was also great. When the rate gets beyond 15-16, the game gets away from you at any game. So the way Khushdil (Shah) attacked CJ (Chris Jordan) when the rate was climbing was amazing. I did the hard work so would have been nice to stay till the end, but we bat quite deep and that helps in chases like this," said James Vince at the end of the match.

On the other hand, losing captain Mohammed Rizwan said, "It was tough for bowling, the ball was getting wet. It was swinging a bit early, had that not been there we could have got 250. But credit to the opposition as well. I knew the field was fast and the ball was travelling, and dew didn't help us as well. Our execution wasn't up to the mark, that's why they were able to chase 234. There were a few misfields and that hurt us, we shouldn't have allowed them to get these big partnerships."