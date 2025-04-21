The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going on along side the IPL 2025. All top Pakistan players are in action at the PSL which has six city-based franchise teams - Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is the captain of the Lahore Qalandars. The left-arm pacer has been widely regarded as one of the best in the current generation though his returns after a injury-induced breaks has not been the same like earlier.

Recently, Afridi was gifted a 24K Gold-Plated iPhone 16 Pro by his team. He was presented the phone on he field with his teammates looking in awe. Afridi was visibly happy with the gift, and said: "It is heavy". His Pakistan and Lahore teammate Haris Rauf indulged in banter and said: "This is unfair".

The iPhone has landed



Our Captain Qalandar receives a gift he's worthy of

A custom 24K Gold-plated IPhone 16 Pro, made just for Lahore Qalandars' main man, Shaheen! pic.twitter.com/PYigEiJvRR — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) April 20, 2025

With the IPL 2025 and the PSL 2025 being held at the same time, players have had the tough task to choose between the two franchise leagues. South Africa allrounder Corbin Bosch recently paid hevy price of it as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended him from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year as a consequence for pulling out of this year's tournament after being selected at the draft.

Bosch, who was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL draft, was subsequently signed as an injury replacement by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the current IPL.

As the PSL coincided with the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, Bosch opted out of the PSL, leading the PCB to issue him a legal notice for an alleged contract violation.

Bosch expressed deep regret for withdrawing from the PSL, he apologized to Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi fans, and the cricket community. He took full responsibility for his actions and accepted the consequences, including the fine and ban.

He acknowledged the lesson he learned and hoped to return to the PSL with renewed dedication and regain the fans' trust.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans." Corbin Bosch said