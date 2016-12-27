Yearender 2016: Top 10 Landmarks For Indian Sportspersons

Karun Nair's magnum opus in Chennai

Karun Nair became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in a Test match, when he achieved the distinction on the fourth day of the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai. The Karnataka batsman remained unbeaten on 303, helping the hosts win by an innings and 75 runs to seal the five-match series 4-0.

Sania Mirza tops WTA doubles rankings

Sania Mirza and her Swiss partner Martina Hingis won 41 matches on the trot to dominate the women's doubles tennis circuit. Though Sania and Hingis ended their association, the Indian tennis star retained her numero uno status in women's doubles for the second consecutive year.

Vijender Singh maintains unbeaten run

Vijender Singh scaled a new high in his ever-soaring professional career as he clinched the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title with a dominating win over former WBC European champion Kerry Hope in July. The star Indian boxer then extended his winning streak to eight, as he knocked out Francis Cheka in the third round to successfully defend his title at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi in December.

Ravichandran Ashwin sweeps ICC awards

Ravichandran Ashwin was named the Cricketer of the Year 2016, as well as the Test Cricketer of the Year 2016 at the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards. Ashwin took 48 Test wickets and scored 336 runs in Tests and added another 27 wickets in 19 T20Is during the voting period. The off-spinner also ended the year as the No. 1 bowler in Test cricket.

The rise of Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok created history as she became the first Indian woman to win a Ladies European Tour title. The 18-year-old shot an even par-72 in the final round to win the Indian Open. In December, Aditi also earned the Partial Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour membership for 2017. She came into the limelight first when she made it to the women's final in the Rio Olympics golf event.

Sakshi Malik shows the way

Sakshi Malik won India its first medal of the Rio Olympics, clinching the women's wrestling bronze in the 58 kg freestyle category. The 23-year-old became the Indian woman wrestler ever to win an Olympic medal. Sakshi's bronze came after a 12-day medal drought for India since the Games began.

PV Sindhu's silver lining

PV Sindhu made it to where no Indian badminton player had ever reached - the final of an Olympic event. Sindhu won a historic silver medal at the Rio Olympics after a tough match against Carolina Marin. The Hyderabadi shuttler became only the fifth Indian woman to win an individual medal in the Olympics after Karnam Malleshwari, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sakshi Malik.

Dipa Karmakar vaults into history

Dipa Karmakar narrowly missed out on a bronze medal but made history in the women's vault final at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She finished fourth but still produced the best-ever performance by an Indian gymnast in Olympics history. Dipa score of 15.066 points was just 0.15 less than the bronze winner Giulia Steingruber (15.216) of Switzerland.

Paralympians shine bright

Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati clinched the gold and bronze medals respectively in men's high jump T-42 at the Rio Paralympics. Deepa Malik became the first Indian woman Paralympic medallist when she clinched silver in the women's shot put - F53 final event. Devendra Jhajharia capped off a memorable campaign for India as he broke his own world record in the men's javelin throw F46 event to clinch a second gold for the country.

Virat Kohli's dominates world cricket

Virat Kohli was in sensational form right through 2016. The stylish right-hander showed consistency in all three formats to set multiple batting records. Kohli ended the year as the world's top ranked ODI and T20 batsman. His heroics in home season ensured that he scaled to number two in the Test batting rankings. Under the Delhi lad's able leadership, India became the number one ranked Test side and remained unbeaten in whites during the year.