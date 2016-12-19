Karun Nair Smashes Triple Century: 10 Things to Know About The 25-Year-Old

Karun Nair made history on Monday as he became only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton. The Karnataka batsman reached 300 runs on the fourth day of the fifth and final Test against England. India has already won the Test series, leading by a 3-0 margin, and will also play three One Day Internationals and three T20 matches against England, who return home for Christmas and will be back in India on January 15.