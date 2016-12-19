Karun Nair Smashes Triple Century: 10 Things to Know About The 25-Year-Old

Karun Nair after scoring his maiden triple ton in India vs England fifth Test. © BCCI
Here are top things to know about Karun Nair and his feat:
- Karun Nair, playing only his third Test match, scored 303* in 381 balls. His innings included 32 fours and four sixes.
- Karun Nair's score is the highest ever by an Indian against England in Tests. It is also the highest score by an Indian batting at the No. 5 slot, surpassing MS Dhoni's 224 vs Australia in 2013.
- Karun Nair today ended an eight-year-long wait by India for a triple century. Virender Sehwag had last scored a triple ton in 2008 against South Africa. Sehwag also scored a triple century against Pakistan in 2004.
- Karun Nair's 303* helped India score 759/7d against England. This is India's highest-ever score in Tests - surpassing 726/9 against Sri Lanka.
- Karun Nair made his Test debut during the 3rd Test of the ongoing series vs England in Mohali.
- The right-handed batsman had made his ODI debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe on June 11.
- Karun Nair plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit and has 2862 runs in 39 first-class matches. He played a key role in the team's back-to-back Ranji Trophy triumphs in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
- Karun Nair was born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 6, 1991. He turned 25 last week.
- Karun Nair made his debut in the Indian Premier League playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 season.
- He later also played for the Rajasthan Royals and currently playing for the Delhi Daredevils.
Topics : Karun Nair India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS