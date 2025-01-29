Wrestler JD McDonagh was rushed to the hospital after his risky move went wrong during WWE Raw on Tuesday (IST). McDonagh, who was competing in a World Tag Championship alongside Dominik Mysterio, springboard moonsault flip on War Raiders' Ivar. The move saw McDonagh make an awkward landing before whiplashing into the announcers desk. The "Irish Ace" was seen whiplashing into the commentary table as he landed on Ivar with his head snapping back after direct contact between the top of the signage fence and his neck.

Ay Dios mio. JD McDonagh ha caido con el cuello en la mesa de comentaristas#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/iGUwWqBzgC — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 28, 2025

McDonagh was in visible pain after the incident, with Ivar even breaking character to check on his opponent.

Commentator Michael Cole also urged for medical help, saying that McDonagh should be checked on to make sure he was ok.

"Somebody's got to McDonagh after that. McDonagh's lucky he doesn't have a damn broken neck," Cole was heard as saying on-air.

While McDonagh managed to carry on and complete the match, fans at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta spotted him collapsed on the ground backstage.

This came the War Raiders pinned Mysterio and McDonagh to retain the WWE World Tag Championship.

WWE later confirmed that he had broken several ribs and even punctured a lung in the process.

McDonagh himself took to social media and addressed the incident.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit," McDonagh posted on X.

As a result, McDonagh will miss the upcoming Royal Rumble event on February 2 (IST).