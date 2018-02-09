 
Winter Olympics 2018: Flag-Bearer Shiva Keshavan Leads Indian Contingent In Pyeongchang

Updated: 09 February 2018 23:28 IST

Star luger Shiva Keshavan once again did the honours of holding the national flag as the Indian contingent, including cross country skier Jagdish Singh, took part in a glittering opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday.

All the members of the Indian contingent wore red track shirt, black trousers and Himachali cap. © Reuters

Star luger Shiva Keshavan once again did the honours of holding the national flag as the Indian contingent, including cross country skier Jagdish Singh, took part in a glittering opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday. Keshavan, Jagdish and chef-de-mission Harjinder Singh were among the six Indians who took part in the march past under sub-zero conditions in this South Korean resort town. All the members of the Indian contingent wore red track shirt and black trousers with grey hand gloves and an Himachali cap.

The 36-year-old Keshavan, who is taking part in his sixth and last Winter Olympics, was seen waving the tri-colour.

"What a moment! What a special feeling it is, being the flag bearer at the @Olympics #pyeongchang2018," Keshavan tweeted.

Keshavan has held the Indian flag in all his earlier five Winter Olympics appearances either in the opening or closing ceremony. The 2014 edition was an exception as the Indian Olympic Association was under suspension.

Cross country skier Jagdish Singh arrived on Friday on time to take part in the ceremony. Jagdish was to arrive here on February 4 along with Keshavan but his departure from India was delayed due to confusion over who will accompany him as coach.

The four heats of luge men's singles events in which Keshavan will participate will take place tomorrow and February 11. The final result will come out with the total time earned from the four runs.

Jagdish will compete in the 15-km Nordic skiing freestyle event on February 16.

