Shiva Keshavan, Jagdish Singh To Represent India In Winter Olympics

Shiva Keshavan was India's only representative at the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics

Shiva Keshavan was India's only representative at the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics © AFP

Luger Shiva Keshavan and cross- country skier Jagdish Singh will represent India in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics which begins on February 9. The 36-year-old Keshavan, the country's best known Winter Olympian, will be taking part in his sixth Games since his debut at Nagano in Japan in 1998. He represented the country in the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Jagdish Singh will be representing India in his first ever Winter Olympics at PyeongChang, South Korea.

While Keshavan was India's only representative at the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics, he was joined by the likes of Neha Ahuja and Hira Lal (alpine skiing), and Bahadur Gupta (cross-country skiing) at the 2006 Games in Turin, Italy.

In the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, India had three members in Keshavan, Jamyang Namgial (alpine skiing) and Tashi Lundup (cross-country skiing).

In the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, India had three representatives in Keshavan, Himanshu Thakur (alpine skiing), Nadeem Iqbal (cross-country skiing).

The trio had to walk as 'Independent Athletes' behind the International Olympic Committee flag during the opening ceremony as the Indian Olympic Association was under suspension at that time.