Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a snippet from his interaction with the Indian Olympic contingent. In the video, PM can be seen talking to Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, archer Deepika Kumari, silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and fencer Bhawani Devi among others. "From having ice-creams and Churma to discussing good health and fitness, from inspiring anecdotes to lighter moments...watch what happened when I had the opportunity to host India's #Tokyo2020 contingent at 7, LKM," the video was captioned.

From having ice-creams and Churma to discussing good health and fitness, from inspiring anecdotes to lighter moments...watch what happened when I had the opportunity to host India's #Tokyo2020 contingent at 7, LKM. The programme begins at 9 AM. pic.twitter.com/u5trUef4kS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2021

"You don't let victory get to your head and you don't let defeat affect your mind," PM told Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games with a throw of 87.58m in men's javelin final.

PM Modi urged archer Deepika Kumari, who missed out on a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics, not to be disheartened, adding that a sportsperson should never lose hope.

Bhawani Devi, who became the first fencer to represent India at Olympics, also received special praise from PM Modi.

"Your contribution is that you have inspired young generation of the country to take up this sport (fencing)," PM Modi told fencer Bhawani Devi.