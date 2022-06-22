Katie Ledecky reclaimed the 1,500m women's freestyle title at the World Swimming Championships in imperious style in Budapest on Monday, finishing almost 15 seconds ahead of her closest pursuer.

She touched in 15min 30.15sec. Fellow American Katie Grimes finished 14.74sec behind with Australian Lani Pallister at 18.81.

Watch: Katie Ledecky's stunning performance in the 1500m women's freestyle final

Why is this woman swimming by herself?



That's because she's 25 year old Katie Ledecky, an absolute joy to watch, an incredible leader, and a legendary long distance swimmer.



This is her 20th world championship medal, and *most* of her races look like this: DOMINANCE. pic.twitter.com/h4GXWVJ75S — BowTiedCoquito (@BowTiedCoquito) June 20, 2022

Ledecky had won three straight world titles in the event before illness forced her to scratch from the 2019 final in Gwangju, South Korea. She rebounded to win gold in the Tokyo Olympics.