The biggest Indian name ever in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment has to be "The Great Khali". His real name is Dalip Singh Rana and was born in Dhiraina village of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. A well known face among the paparazzi as he has also appeared in a few Hollywood and Bollywood films, the former WWE star left his fans surprised on Friday.

Khali was asked by the paparazzi to pose for photos and he initially walked towards them with a smile on his face and even posed for them. But just as he was leaving, the wrestler had a somber expression on his face and was seen wiping tears from his eyes as he walked off.

The video has since gone viral on twitter with more than 40 thousand views already.

what made Khali Sir cry? — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

Khali had a successful WWE career, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.