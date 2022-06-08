A top Indian woman cyclist has accused the national coach RK Sharma of harassment in a complaint to Sports Authority of India (SAI). According to the complaint, Sharma forced himself into her room and harassed the cyclist on May 29, during the team's tour of Slovenia. NDTV has learnt through its sources that the cyclist in her complaint to SAI has accused the coach of asking her "to become his wife". The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Wednesday recalled the entire Indian contingent from their exposure trip to Slovenia, acting on instructions by the SAI, news agency PTI reported.

The cyclist herself was brought back to India on June 3.

Two separate probe panels -- one by SAI and the other by the CFI -- have been set up to investigate the matter.

"Following the compliant by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," a Sports Authority of India statement read.

There were no women coaches present on the tour of Slovenia.

The cyclist, who is part of the elite Target Olympic Podium Scheme, first informed Olympic Gold Quest before registering a complaint with Commodore PK Garg, the CEO of TOPS.

(With PTI inputs)