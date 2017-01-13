 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports
Other Sports

Sports Ministry Revokes IOA Suspension With Immediate Effect

Updated: 13 January 2017 18:10 IST

The Indian Olympic Association was suspended by the sports ministry after it nominated Abhay Chautala and Suresh Kalmadi has honourary life presidents.

Sports Ministry Revokes IOA Suspension With Immediate Effect
Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were appointment as IOA's life presidents. © NDTV

The Sports Ministry has revoked the suspension of deemed recognition given to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after the body had taken remedial measures and removed Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala from the position of life presidents. The Government had suspended the IOA on December 27, 2016, after the body had failed to respond to the show cause notice sent to them for appointing Kalmadi and Chautala. IOA had initially defended their decision in face from criticism from Sports Minister Vijay Goel but relented subsequently.

"Government has decided to revoke the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA with immediate effect in the light of the corrective action taken by them in reversing its earlier decision making Shri Abhay Singh Chautala and Shri Suresh Kalmadi, Life Presidents of IOA," A Sports Ministry release said on Friday.

"Since IOA has admitted the faux pas committed and regretted the inconvenience and embarrassment caused to all concerned, it is expected of IOA that it will uphold the highest standard of probity and ethics in its functioning in future.

"In the light of the above developments and keeping in view the larger interest of promotion and development of sports in the country, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has revoked the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA, imposed on 30.12.2016, with immediate effect," the release further added.

IOA had named Kalmadi and Chautala life presidents on December 29. The former declined the post, stating that he would not accept any post till his name was cleared in the corruption charges surrounding the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Chautala had been defiant initially, but later stated that he would be ready to sacrifice the post if the International Olympic Committee objected to his nomination.

The IOA subsequently dropped both of them from the post on January 10.

Topics : Other Sports
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • IOA's suspension has been revoked by the sports ministry
  • IOA was suspended for appointing Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala
  • They were appointed as life presidents of IOA
Related Articles
IOA Is Spreading Lies: FIH President Narinder Batra
IOA Is Spreading Lies: FIH President Narinder Batra
After BSF Jawan's Videos, Virender Sehwag, Other Sports Stars Tweet Support
After BSF Jawan's Videos, Virender Sehwag, Other Sports Stars Tweet Support
IOA Cancels Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala's Appointments; Sports Ministry Welcomes Move
IOA Cancels Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala's Appointments; Sports Ministry Welcomes Move
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.