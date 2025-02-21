Following the submission of a Letter of Intent to host the 2036 Olympics, India will bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030, according to sources. The Indian government is expected to initiate the bid to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games. The last date to bid for the hosting rights is March 31. In the recent past, reports claimed that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) held informal discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) regarding the possibility of hosting the event in 2030. New Delhi and Ahmedabad are being considered to be the main options.

In a significant step towards India's vision of becoming a sports powerhouse, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1, expressing India's interest to host the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036, sources told IANS.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in India in 2036 has taken a significant step forward," the source said.

"This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country," the source added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions expressed India's interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics Games.

In an interaction with the Paris Olympics athletes on the Independence Day celebrations at his residence in New Delhi, PM Modi asked them to give their inputs for the preparations of hosting the quadrennial extravaganza in 2036.

"India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics. In this regard, the input from athletes who have played in previous Olympics is very important. You all must have observed and experienced many things. We want to document this and share it with the government so that we don't miss out on any small details in the preparation for 2036," PM Modi had said.

(With IANS inputs)