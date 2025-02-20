India will be represented by a 49-member contingent at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, to be held in Turin, Italy from March 8 to 15. The contingent includes 30 athletes and 19 support staff, who will be participating across six disciplines -- alpine skiing, cross country skiing, floorball, short-track speed skating, snowboarding and snowshoeing. The 12th edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games will feature eight disciplines and are expected to draw over 1,500 athletes, 621 coaches and 1,00,000 spectators from 102 countries.

Additional special programs, including the Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Summit, Healthy Athletes Screenings, and the Motor Activity Training Program will also be organised for athletes, families and spectators during the event.

India's have bagged 167 medals over the years in these Games, including 73 gold, 49 silver and 45 bronze medals across various disciplines.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to the athletes... Their hard work and dedication inspire us all, and we look forward to witnessing their spirited performances in Turin," said president of Special Olympics Bharat Dr Mallika Nadda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)