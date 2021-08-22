With India celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, the sports fraternity took to social media to extend their greetings on this auspicious day. The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Ishant Sharma led the wishes, with the former posting a video on Instagram. He captioned it as, "These memories always bring a smile to my face! Love you all my behnas! Except @gauravkaps Happy Rakshabandhan . #rakshabandhan #reelitfeelit".

Cricketer Ishant Sharma also posted some photos with his sister on Twitter, and captioned it as, "Sending loads of love & my best wishes on the day of #RakshaBandhan2021 to all the brothers & sisters!! May this #Rakhi2021 bring you everything you desire. Happy Raksha Bandhan!!#Rakshabandhan".

Meanwhile, shuttler Saina Nehwal also wished fans on social media, tweeting, "Happy Raksha Bandhan #RakshaBandhan2021".

Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently in England with Team India, posted a photo with his sister. He wrote, "Happy #Rakshabandhan to my beautiful sister May our bond continues to grow stronger! Always there for you".

Test cricket legend VVS Laxman also took to social media to pass on his wishes to fans. He tweeted, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan, a beautiful festival that exalts the eternal bonding between brothers and sisters. A bond of love, a bond of togetherness, it's a thread that binds life and hearts. Wishing joy and love to all."

With ongoing coronavirus pandemic putting paid to travel plans of many, Raksha bandhan has gone digital with e-rakhis and social media greetings coming to the rescue.