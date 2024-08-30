Get ready, India! Pickleball, the thrilling sport that combines elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, is arriving in the country! None other than tennis legend Andre Agassi will kick off the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League in January 2025. This exciting event promises to bring competitive pickleball to India and create a global buzz. Agassi, an 8-time Grand Slam champion, expressed his excitement to introduce pickleball to Indian fans. "I'm looking forward to visiting India and sharing the excitement of pickleball. I hope the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League will be a huge success!"

Pranav Kohli, CEO of PWR, welcomed Agassi's involvement, saying, "His passion and legendary status will inspire players and fans, setting new benchmarks for pickleball in India."

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group (Times Group is one of the partners along with PWR and DUPR) adds, "We are excited to have Andre Agassi at the launch of PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for pickleball, outside the USA. The player participation, infrastructure, and facilities in pickleball is seeing growth not only in metro cities but also in smaller cities. Beyond recreational play, the sport is also evolving professionally in the country, with many players now pursuing it as a full-time career."

Before the main event, the PWR DUPR India Masters will take place in New Delhi from October 24-27, 2024. The winning teams will secure a spot in the DUPR Nationals in the USA, with travel and accommodation expenses covered.

With Agassi leading the charge, pickleball is poised to take India by storm! Don't miss out on the excitement!