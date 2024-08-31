Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed Thursday night while bicycling in the US state of New Jersey, police said Friday. Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died after being struck by a vehicle in Oldmans Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Trenton. The 43-year-old driver of the car that hit the brothers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said he was shocked and saddened by the death of Gaudreau, whose "infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey.'"

Gaudreau, who represented Team USA in world championships, played his first nine seasons for the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets in 2022.

According to local press reports, the Gaudreau brothers had returned to their New Jersey home for the wedding of one of their sisters on Friday. "The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," the club said in a statement.

"He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.

"Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy," the team added.

His former club Calgary Flames also paid tribute to their former player and his brother. "Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary," the said.

"It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community.

"The pain we feel for Johnny's wife Meredith, children Noa and Johnny, parents Jane and Guy, sisters Kristen and Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense."