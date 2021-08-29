Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched the 'Fit India' app on the occasion of National Sports Day 2021, which is celebrated on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. At the launch, the minister showed off his impressive fitness levels as he took a skipping rope and got to work. Anurag Thakur shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen doing several skipping exercises in front of the small gathering at the launch of the app. "What's your FITNESS level? Come on, game on," he wrote in his tweet.

"On National Sports Day about two years back, PM Modi launched the Fit India Movement. Today we have launched the Fit India Mobile App, it can help you monitor daily sleep pattern, water intake, it can help you guide you to stay fit and healthy," Anurag Thakur said at the launch of the app.

The Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019 by PM Modi.

Promoted

Over the past two years, the Fit India Movement has reached millions of people across the country via its various fitness campaigns such as Fit India School Week, Fit India Freedom Run, Fit India Cyclothon, and many others.

Anurag Thakur took charge of the Sports Ministry in July, shortly ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He took over from Kiren Rijiju, who is now the Law Minister.