Mumbai's First Ever Women's Polo Game Held At Mahalaxmi Race Course

Mumbai's Amateurs Riders' Club hosted the first International Women's Polo Cup in Mumbai between team India (Sternhagen) and team USA (Caraysil), at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The match concluded in a tie with a total score of 8 - 8, for the Los Polistas International Women's Polo Cup.

In India Polo was originally played in Manipur but the first ever women's Polo game in Mumbai was played on Friday evening, turning the clocks of history. President of the Amateur Riders Club, Mr. Shyam Mehta "It's never too late to make a beginning. As to why we have not done it so far, I think women's Polo has started picking up now in India and we decided that we should show the people in Mumbai that women can play Polo and women should play Polo."

The game was played with a mix of Indian and international players with an aim to promote women polo in the city. Police Commissioner of Mumbai Mr. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was the Chief Guest. Leading the Indian charge was Fashion Designer Rina Shah, who took to Polo late, but since then has become one of the most well-known faces in women's Polo in India. "The sport not only teaches you how to inculcate a team spirit but it is unique in the sense that you are build a bond with your horse," Shah told NDTV.

Ashley Parekh being the youngest woman polo player in India, was awarded the 'debutant polo player of the year. "Playing Polo is challenging but I am enjoying every bit of it even though its challenging to make enough time for practice but I would definitely like more people of my age to come and play the sport," Ashley Parekh told NDTV.

"Polo is an amazing sport and it's not just for men. Women can play as well and women are equally good at it. There is always space for more players in this game," the 16-year-old added.

The first ever women's polo game in Mumbai is an effort to showcase the sport in a city where the infrastructure and resources are readily available but what's lacking is participation. The organisers say, they's consider themselves successful if they manage to get more people just to show interest in the game and take it up.