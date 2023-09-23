The MotoGP Bharat 2023 is here and the Buddh International Circuit is all geared up to host the first ever MotoGP race in India. The circuit has hosted Formula 1 races in the past but it has gone through major modifications in the run up to this event. MotoGP Bharat 2023 was severely affected by visa issues with the availability of many drivers including six-time world champion Marc Marquez getting impacted by the issues. However, all of those problems were taken care of and all the drivers made it to the venue on time to make the much-anticipated race one of the biggest events of recent times.

What were the modifications to the Buddh International Circuit track?

The track, which hosted Formula 1 races from 2011 to 2013, has been modified to suit the requirements of two-wheel racing. The modification includes extension of the gravel traps around the track to make it safer for riders in case they go off it.

Air fences and foam barriers have also been installed to ensure riders' safety. The Formula 1 track layout had 16 turns at the BIC but the one for MotoGP will have 13.

The track has one of the longest straights on the calendar, thus increasing the possibility of riders touching the record speed of 370kmph.

All you need to know about MotoGP Bharat -

Date: September 22-24, 2023.

Location: Buddh International Circuit (BIC)., Greater Noida.

Where to watch: Sports 18 and Jio Cinema (OTT)

What are the race timings?

September 22, Friday

Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 Pm IST

September 23, Saturday

Practice 2: 10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST

Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST

Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 Pm IST

Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST

September 24, Sunday

Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST

Main Race: 3:30 pm IST.

