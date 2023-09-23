The 2023 MotoGP Grand Prix of India is almost upon us. This is the first time that a MotoGP race will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The event is expected to attract fans and will hopefully boost the sport of motorcycle racing in India. So far, after 13 races, Ducati's Francisco Bagnaia leads the pack with 283 points, wth five wins and eight podiums. Last year, Bagnaia claimed a historic title, ending a 15-year wait for the Italian manufacturer as Bagnaia became the first rider ever to overturn a 91-point deficit to claim the championship.

Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin (247) and Marco Bezzecchi (218) in the Riders Championship.

Ahead of Sunday's main race at the Buddh International Circuit, here's all you need to know about MotoGP.

Practice

The riders take part in two lengthy free practice sessions on Friday, with the introduction of a sprint race, which takes place on Saturday. The first session lasts 45 minutes, while the second one can last as long as an hour.

The top ten finishers in the combined standings of these two sessions go straight into Q2. FP3 becomes a similar session to FP4 as times set in the former do not count towards qualifying. The two fastest drivers in Q1 will then join the ten already qualified for Q2.

In order to qualify for the main race, a rider must set a time at least equal to 107% of the time set by the fastest driver.

Races

The MotoGP World Championship consists of 21 races, and each Grand Prix lasts between 40 and 45 minutes over a distance of between 100 and 130 km, which may vary according to the track.

Points are awarded after the chequered flag to the first 15 riders according to the following scale: 25, 20, 15, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 point.

On the other hand, the first nine finishers score points in the sprint race, which takes place over half the distance of the Sunday Grand Prix.

Technical regulations

The MotoGP World Championship is contested with 1000 cc prototypes, with each rider having a limited tire allocation. Also, each bike cannot carry more than 22 liters of fuel.