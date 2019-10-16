 
All Not Well In Gymnastics Federation of India: IOA Chief Narinder Batra Writes To International Body

Updated: 16 October 2019 17:03 IST

The IOA chief Narinder Batra was concerned about governance issues and transparency within Gymnastics Federation of India.

Narinder Batra wondered how the list of voters for GFI elections has been reduced to 17. © AFP

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has written a letter to International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) wherein he has stated that all is not well in the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) which is slated to go to polls next month. In a letter addressed to FIG President Morinari Watanabe and General Secretary Nicolas Buompane, Batra said: "I am convinced that all is not well in GFI and a smoke screen has been created that legally all is well and we should go ahead."

The IOA chief also wondered how the list of voters has been constantly changing and it has been finally reduced to 17, adding that he was concerned about governance issues and transparency within GFI.

"The voter list from 17 goes to 20 then to 22 and back to 17, why and how? India had 28 states and 7 union territories till 2019 but now has 27 states and 9 union territories and it is a standard practice that an NSF (National Sports Federation) should have all India presence and at least 75 per cent of States and UT should be covered, though there is no written rule but that is how it is understood in Summer Olympic Sports," Batra in the letter added.

The FIG has asked the GFI to get its electoral college for the November 3 elections approved by the IOA.

GFI has been mired in factionalism as rival groups have been claiming the right to run the sport in the country. The faction led by GFI President Sudhakar Shetty is recognised by the FIG but does not have the Sports Ministry's recognition.

