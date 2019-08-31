 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Much-Delayed National Games To Be Held From October 20 To November 4 Next Year: IOA

Updated: 31 August 2019 22:25 IST

Non-completion of the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the multiple delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.

Much-Delayed National Games To Be Held From October 20 To November 4 Next Year: IOA
Rajeev Mehta (c) believes that officials will have all the facilities and infrastructure ready this time. © &#233;Kho Kho Federation of India

The much-delayed 36th National Games will be staged in Goa from October 20 to November 4 next year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said here on Saturday. The IOA finalised the dates during its meeting with the Goan delegation here on Saturday. "It was finalised in a meeting here today and the National Games will be held in October-November next year. The Goan officials have promised that they will have all the facilities and infrastructure ready this time," IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.    

The meeting was attended by IOA top brass and delegation from Goa, including Sports Minister Babu Azgaonkar, Sports Secretary J Ashok Kumar, VM Prabhudesai, Kriahnamurthy and Engineer Anil Ringne.  

Non-completion of the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the multiple delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.    

However, Engineer Ringne on Saturday assured that the infrastructure work will be completed well in time.    

Goa was earlier supposed to host the 36th edition of the National Games in November last year. However, the state later set aside dates for the event from March 30 to April 14 this year, but then expressed its inability to host the Games during that period owing to the general elections.    

The IOA in April had asked Goa to pay a penalty of Rs 10 crore for repeatedly postponing the National Games. However, the state government urged the IOA to write off the penalty, assuring that there would be no further delay in organising the Games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The IOA finalised the dates during its meeting with the Goan delegation
  • The meeting was attended by IOA top brass and delegation from Goa
  • 36th National Games will be held in Goa next year
Related Articles
Inspired By Ronda Rousey, China
Inspired By Ronda Rousey, China's Zhang Weili Aims At MMA History
Mary Kom, Son Heung Min Named Best Asian Athletes
Mary Kom, Son Heung Min Named Best Asian Athletes
Deepa Malik Basks In Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony
Deepa Malik Basks In Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony
Sports Personalities Pay Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day
Sports Personalities Pay Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day
Prime Minister Launches
Prime Minister Launches 'Fit India Movement' On National Sports Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.