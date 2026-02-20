Arjuna Award winner Manoj Sarkar has been seriously injured in an accident. He was returning from Lucknow to Rudrapur when his car lost control and collided with a blue cow near Sandila village in Uttar Pradesh. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital near the village. Manoj Sarkar is a renowned Indian para-badminton player who was felicitated with the Arjuna Award in 2018. He hails from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and has been a world number 1 shuttler in para-badminton.

Arjuna Award winner Manoj Sarkar has been seriously injured after his car lost control near Sandila while he was travelling from Lucknow to Rudrapur. He has been admitted to the ICU of a nearby private hospital.

Sarkar, a former world No.1 in para badminton, won bronze at the... pic.twitter.com/r4HPBRHrOp — Rica Roy (@cheerica) February 20, 2026

Manoj Sarkar has won numerous medals in his international career, including 18 gold medals.

He also won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

Manoj Sarkar's story is quite inspiring. He spent his childhood in poverty and didn't even have the money to buy a badminton. His mother worked as a laborer to buy it for him.